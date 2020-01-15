Palomar Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PLMR) Director George L. Estes III Sells 17,000 Shares

Palomar Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PLMR) Director George L. Estes III sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.29, for a total transaction of $803,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,247 shares in the company, valued at $390,000.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLMR traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 386,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 589,358. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.57 and a 200-day moving average of $39.69. Palomar Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $18.06 and a 12-month high of $56.75.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $30.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.09 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Palomar Holdings Inc will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PLMR. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Palomar from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Palomar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Palomar from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Palomar in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Palomar to $50.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.67.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLMR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Palomar in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Palomar in the 2nd quarter worth about $10,399,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Palomar in the 2nd quarter worth about $860,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Palomar in the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Palomar in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,833,000. 54.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

