Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) will post $0.20 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Pan American Silver’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.22 and the lowest is $0.17. Pan American Silver posted earnings of ($0.01) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2,100%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pan American Silver will report full-year earnings of $0.61 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.66. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $1.12. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Pan American Silver.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.25. Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 4.09% and a net margin of 2.51%. The company had revenue of $352.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.6% on a year-over-year basis.

PAAS has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley cut their price target on Pan American Silver from $23.20 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank downgraded Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. BidaskClub raised Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised Pan American Silver from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.14.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd bought a new position in shares of Pan American Silver during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,586,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Pan American Silver by 400.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,250,077 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,281,000 after buying an additional 1,800,130 shares during the last quarter. Sloane Robinson LLP acquired a new position in Pan American Silver in the third quarter valued at about $16,905,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Pan American Silver by 10.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,495,778 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,950,000 after buying an additional 538,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Pan American Silver by 15.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,902,979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,387,000 after buying an additional 527,447 shares during the last quarter. 53.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Pan American Silver stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.73. 3,325,320 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,052,723. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Pan American Silver has a twelve month low of $10.26 and a twelve month high of $24.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.28, a P/E/G ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 0.12.

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines. The company owns and operates mines located in Mexico, Peru, Canada, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper.

