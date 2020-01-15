Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) Short Interest Up 6.3% in December

Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,650,000 shares, a growth of 6.3% from the December 15th total of 10,960,000 shares. Approximately 5.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,900,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Shares of Pan American Silver stock traded up $0.21 on Wednesday, reaching $22.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,325,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,052,723. The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.28, a PEG ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 0.12. Pan American Silver has a 52-week low of $10.26 and a 52-week high of $24.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $352.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.87 million. Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 4.09% and a net margin of 2.51%. The business’s revenue was up 87.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pan American Silver will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PAAS shares. B. Riley decreased their price target on Pan American Silver from $23.20 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine raised Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. TheStreet raised Pan American Silver from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. BidaskClub raised Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.14.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAAS. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,586,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 400.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,250,077 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800,130 shares in the last quarter. Sloane Robinson LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver during the third quarter worth approximately $16,905,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 10.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,495,778 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $70,950,000 after purchasing an additional 538,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 15.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,902,979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,387,000 after purchasing an additional 527,447 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines. The company owns and operates mines located in Mexico, Peru, Canada, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper.

Featured Article: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.