Pan American Silver (TSE:PAAS) Given a C$34.00 Price Target by Pi Financial Analysts

Pan American Silver (TSE:PAAS) has been assigned a C$34.00 price objective by equities researchers at Pi Financial in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Pi Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.32% from the company’s current price.

Separately, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from C$34.50 to C$31.00 in a research note on Monday, November 18th.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

PAAS stock traded up C$0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$29.74. The company had a trading volume of 370,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,001. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.56, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.76. The company has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 218.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$28.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$23.31. Pan American Silver has a fifty-two week low of C$13.83 and a fifty-two week high of C$31.23.

In other news, Senior Officer Alun Robert Doyle sold 2,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.00, for a total value of C$77,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 66,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,004,330. Also, Senior Officer Ignacio Llerena Couturier sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.02, for a total transaction of C$50,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$197,983.26. Insiders have sold 15,531 shares of company stock valued at $422,696 in the last ninety days.

About Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines. The company owns and operates mines located in Mexico, Peru, Canada, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.