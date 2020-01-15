Pandacoin (PND) 1-Day Volume Tops $8.00

Pandacoin (CURRENCY:PND) traded down 13.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 15th. One Pandacoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit, Cryptopia and BX Thailand. During the last week, Pandacoin has traded 42.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Pandacoin has a market capitalization of $1.01 million and $8.00 worth of Pandacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HiCoin (XHI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Universe (UNI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000017 BTC.

FORCE (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

DraftCoin (DFT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Pandacoin Coin Profile

Pandacoin (CRYPTO:PND) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 14th, 2014. Pandacoin’s total supply is 32,514,916,898 coins. Pandacoin’s official Twitter account is @PandaCoinPND and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Pandacoin is pandacoin.tech.

Buying and Selling Pandacoin

Pandacoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, BX Thailand and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pandacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pandacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pandacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

