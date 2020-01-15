Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $61.80.

PZZA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Papa John’s Int’l to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. CL King initiated coverage on Papa John’s Int’l in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Northcoast Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Papa John’s Int’l in a report on Thursday, October 24th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Papa John’s Int’l from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners lowered Papa John’s Int’l from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ PZZA opened at $62.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.96, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.80. Papa John’s Int’l has a 52 week low of $38.29 and a 52 week high of $65.68.

Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $403.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.54 million. Papa John’s Int’l had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a negative return on equity of 12.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. Analysts predict that Papa John’s Int’l will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Caroline Miller Oyler sold 4,775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $296,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,198 shares in the company, valued at $2,120,276. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder John H. Schnatter sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total value of $5,758,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,789,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,789,889.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,200,552 shares of company stock worth $125,434,817 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Papa John’s Int’l in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Covington Capital Management boosted its holdings in Papa John’s Int’l by 560.6% in the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new position in Papa John’s Int’l in the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Papa John’s Int’l in the third quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Papa John’s Int’l in the third quarter valued at about $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

