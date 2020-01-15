Paragon Advisors LLC Invests $1.64 Million in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Paragon Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 23,716 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,640,000. Exxon Mobil comprises 1.8% of Paragon Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 53,815 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth about $261,000. First Command Bank lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 88,466 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,173,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 43,293 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Finally, Ballast Inc. lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 10,451 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Exxon Mobil to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.05.

XOM stock opened at $69.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $292.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.78. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $66.31 and a one year high of $83.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $65.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.86 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $668,338.65. Also, VP Liam M. Mallon sold 32,287 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total transaction of $2,203,910.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 211,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,422,587.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

