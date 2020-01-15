Paragon (PRG) One Day Volume Hits $17.00

Paragon (CURRENCY:PRG) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 15th. One Paragon token can now be bought for $0.0170 or 0.00000194 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, Livecoin, Tidex and HitBTC. Over the last week, Paragon has traded down 4% against the dollar. Paragon has a market capitalization of $379,321.00 and approximately $17.00 worth of Paragon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Paragon alerts:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002702 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 64.9% against the dollar and now trades at $372.51 or 0.04239711 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011374 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.77 or 0.00202280 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000621 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00028148 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.66 or 0.00132761 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Paragon

Paragon launched on August 15th, 2017. Paragon’s total supply is 164,936,515 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,266,199 tokens. Paragon’s official Twitter account is @paragoncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Paragon’s official website is paragoncoin.com.

Paragon Token Trading

Paragon can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, Livecoin, IDEX, HitBTC and Tidex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paragon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Paragon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Paragon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Paragon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Paragon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.