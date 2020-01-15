ParallelCoin (DUO) Market Cap Tops $187,892.00

ParallelCoin (CURRENCY:DUO) traded up 30.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. ParallelCoin has a total market cap of $187,892.00 and approximately $364.00 worth of ParallelCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ParallelCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.60 or 0.00006777 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. During the last week, ParallelCoin has traded down 33.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.90 or 0.00656603 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00010329 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0870 or 0.00000987 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000044 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00008810 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000458 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000210 BTC.

ParallelCoin Profile

ParallelCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 22nd, 2015. ParallelCoin’s total supply is 314,719 coins. ParallelCoin’s official website is parallelcoin.info. ParallelCoin’s official Twitter account is @parallelcoinduo and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ParallelCoin Coin Trading

ParallelCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParallelCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ParallelCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ParallelCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

