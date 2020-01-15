Park Electrochemical Corp. Declares None Dividend of $1.00 (NYSE:PKE)

Park Electrochemical Corp. (NYSE:PKE) announced a None dividend on Thursday, January 9th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of 1.00 per share by the semiconductor company on Thursday, February 20th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 17th.

Park Electrochemical has a dividend payout ratio of 102.6% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

Shares of PKE stock opened at $17.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $346.83 million, a PE ratio of 30.53 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.95. Park Electrochemical has a 52-week low of $14.88 and a 52-week high of $23.30.

Park Electrochemical (NYSE:PKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.85 million during the quarter. Park Electrochemical had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 181.69%.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Park Electrochemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th.

Park Electrochemical Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells high-technology digital and radio frequency/microwave printed circuit material products primarily for the telecommunications and Internet infrastructure, enterprise, and military/aerospace markets. It also designs, develops, and manufactures advanced composite materials, primary and secondary structures and assemblies, and low-volume tooling products for the aerospace markets.

