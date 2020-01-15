Park Electrochemical Corp. (NYSE:PKE) Shares Sold by Roubaix Capital LLC

Roubaix Capital LLC lessened its position in Park Electrochemical Corp. (NYSE:PKE) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 382,658 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 19,864 shares during the period. Park Electrochemical makes up 6.0% of Roubaix Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Roubaix Capital LLC owned about 1.86% of Park Electrochemical worth $6,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Park Electrochemical by 387.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,802 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,227 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Park Electrochemical during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of Park Electrochemical by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 9,070 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Park Electrochemical during the 3rd quarter worth about $182,000. Finally, Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Park Electrochemical during the 2nd quarter worth about $192,000. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PKE traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.45. 147,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,100. Park Electrochemical Corp. has a 1-year low of $14.88 and a 1-year high of $23.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $346.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.53 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.95.

Park Electrochemical (NYSE:PKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. Park Electrochemical had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 181.69%. The business had revenue of $15.85 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 17th.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Park Electrochemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th.

Park Electrochemical Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells high-technology digital and radio frequency/microwave printed circuit material products primarily for the telecommunications and Internet infrastructure, enterprise, and military/aerospace markets. It also designs, develops, and manufactures advanced composite materials, primary and secondary structures and assemblies, and low-volume tooling products for the aerospace markets.

