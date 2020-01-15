Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $203.46.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Parker-Hannifin to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Bank of America raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $215.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $205.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $189.00 price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st.

In related news, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.31, for a total value of $174,514.27. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,801,172.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew D. Ross sold 1,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.82, for a total transaction of $375,816.98. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,659,238.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,427 shares of company stock worth $2,263,771 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 126.3% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the third quarter worth $32,000. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 34.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the third quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock traded down $2.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $204.50. 30,313 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 749,383. Parker-Hannifin has a 52-week low of $152.18 and a 52-week high of $212.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $204.72 and a 200-day moving average of $183.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 25.74% and a net margin of 10.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin will post 10.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

