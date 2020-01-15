Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) Shares Sold by Farmers Trust Co.

Farmers Trust Co. decreased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 556 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $1,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 99.3% during the 2nd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 2,529,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $326,638,000 after buying an additional 1,260,312 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1,570.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,260,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $384,251,000 after buying an additional 2,124,824 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,605,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $289,934,000 after buying an additional 37,353 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,277,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $217,185,000 after buying an additional 195,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,153,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $208,366,000 after buying an additional 8,471 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Parker-Hannifin stock traded down $1.42 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $205.34. The company had a trading volume of 983,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 772,822. Parker-Hannifin Corp has a 1-year low of $152.18 and a 1-year high of $212.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $204.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.58. The stock has a market cap of $26.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.57.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.12. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 25.74%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Corp will post 10.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, CFO Catherine A. Suever sold 775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.52, for a total value of $155,403.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.89, for a total transaction of $359,764.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,712,478.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,427 shares of company stock valued at $2,263,771 in the last quarter. 1.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PH. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $215.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Monday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $227.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $189.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.46.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

See Also: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.