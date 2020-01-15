Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) Shares Sold by United Services Automobile Association

United Services Automobile Association lessened its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) by 21.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,142 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $3,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. National Pension Service increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 5.0% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 185,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,450,000 after buying an additional 8,814 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 62.5% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the third quarter worth approximately $199,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 471.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 167,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,286,000 after buying an additional 138,363 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the third quarter worth approximately $397,000. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on PH. Wolfe Research set a $189.00 target price on Parker-Hannifin and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Gordon Haskett upgraded Parker-Hannifin from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $180.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $193.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $227.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Parker-Hannifin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.46.

In other news, VP Andrew M. Weeks sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.38, for a total value of $751,425.00. Also, CFO Catherine A. Suever sold 775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.52, for a total value of $155,403.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,427 shares of company stock valued at $2,263,771. Insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PH stock opened at $206.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $204.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.58. The stock has a market cap of $26.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.57. Parker-Hannifin Corp has a 1 year low of $152.18 and a 1 year high of $212.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 25.74% and a net margin of 10.41%. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Corp will post 10.75 earnings per share for the current year.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

See Also: What is an overbought condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.