ParkinGo Trading 3.3% Lower This Week (GOT)

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded 9.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. ParkinGo has a total market cap of $2.13 million and approximately $369.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ParkinGo has traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar. One ParkinGo token can currently be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00001412 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ParkinGo alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00052320 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00074888 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000626 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000908 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,889.55 or 1.00547997 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00047827 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000365 BTC.

ParkinGo Profile

ParkinGo (GOT) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 18th, 2017. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,100,093 tokens. The official website for ParkinGo is parkingo.io/en.

Buying and Selling ParkinGo

ParkinGo can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParkinGo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ParkinGo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ParkinGo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ParkinGo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ParkinGo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.