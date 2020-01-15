Parkside Advisors LLC Acquires 28,181 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Parkside Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 304.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,181 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Parkside Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Parkside Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $3,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the third quarter worth $31,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the third quarter worth $33,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 95.7% in the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 179.3% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $93.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.64. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $77.57 and a 1-year high of $95.49.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were paid a $0.9569 dividend. This represents a $3.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. This is a boost from Vanguard Real Estate ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

