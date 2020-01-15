Parkside Advisors LLC Acquires 28,204 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Parkside Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 40.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,204 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up approximately 7.2% of Parkside Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Parkside Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $16,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Family Management Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 96.3% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 32.9% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $76,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM opened at $166.98 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $142.09 and a 1 year high of $167.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $164.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.16.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.5973 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $2.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. This is a positive change from iShares Russell 2000 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

