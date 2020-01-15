Parkside Advisors LLC Acquires 47,357 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Parkside Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 29.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 209,248 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,357 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF accounts for 16.7% of Parkside Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Parkside Advisors LLC owned about 0.17% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $37,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWB. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 81.9% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 39,900.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock opened at $181.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.31. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $143.12 and a 12-month high of $182.34.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.8356 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

