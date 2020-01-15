Parkside Advisors LLC Has $7 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Parkside Advisors LLC lowered its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 29.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 140,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,626 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF comprises about 3.1% of Parkside Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Parkside Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $7,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $66,000. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $79,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 21.5% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 25.6% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the period.

BATS EFV opened at $49.77 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.00. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a twelve month low of $49.15 and a twelve month high of $59.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.9304 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

