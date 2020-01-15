Parkside Advisors LLC Has $9.81 Million Stock Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Parkside Advisors LLC cut its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,289 shares during the quarter. iShares MBS ETF comprises approximately 4.4% of Parkside Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Parkside Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $9,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBB. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the second quarter worth $9,964,000. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the second quarter worth $282,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 139.1% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 34,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,703,000 after buying an additional 20,018 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 112.8% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 36,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,938,000 after buying an additional 19,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 48.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,040,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,564,000 after buying an additional 667,106 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine raised iShares MBS ETF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th.

MBB stock opened at $108.49 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.00. iShares MBS ETF has a 52 week low of $104.49 and a 52 week high of $108.53.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a $0.0561 dividend. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th.

iShares MBS ETF Profile

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

