Parkside Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Parkside Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Parkside Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Parkside Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 78.7% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.7% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $301.53 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $293.55 and a 200-day moving average of $278.68. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $236.97 and a 1 year high of $301.91.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a $1.4285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $5.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

