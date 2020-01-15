Parkside Advisors LLC Purchases 258,837 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Parkside Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 259.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 358,649 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 258,837 shares during the quarter. Invesco Preferred ETF makes up 2.4% of Parkside Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Parkside Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Invesco Preferred ETF worth $5,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PGX. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 517.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 193.3% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 2,242.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PGX opened at $15.17 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.92. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $13.88 and a 52-week high of $15.20.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a $0.0644 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%.

Invesco Preferred ETF Company Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

