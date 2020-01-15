Parkside Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 19,692 Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Parkside Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 19,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,000. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF comprises about 0.5% of Parkside Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,506,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $80,262,000 after purchasing an additional 91,194 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000. MD Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 19.6% in the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,600,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $85,230,000 after purchasing an additional 261,925 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 18.9% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 52.3% in the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 5,618 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF stock opened at $53.35 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $51.43 and a 52 week high of $53.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.12.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $0.115 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

