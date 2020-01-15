Parkside Advisors LLC Sells 34,094 Shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM)

Parkside Advisors LLC cut its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM) by 45.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,094 shares during the quarter. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Parkside Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Parkside Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF worth $1,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 13.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 4,597 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 29,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 43,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $405,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,510,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,991,000 after purchasing an additional 287,065 shares during the period.

SHM stock opened at $49.22 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.07. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $48.13 and a one year high of $49.36.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.0593 per share. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. This is a boost from SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

