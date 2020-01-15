Parkside Advisors LLC Trims Position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC)

Parkside Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 35,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,569 shares during the period. iShares Micro-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Parkside Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Parkside Advisors LLC owned about 0.40% of iShares Micro-Cap ETF worth $3,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Merchants Corp purchased a new position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $8,198,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 51.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 93,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,669,000 after purchasing an additional 31,703 shares in the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $2,162,000. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 42.7% during the third quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 69,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,147,000 after purchasing an additional 20,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 445,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,536,000 after purchasing an additional 15,317 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWC opened at $99.12 on Wednesday. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $84.19 and a 52-week high of $100.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $97.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.78.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.3554 per share. This is a boost from iShares Micro-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

