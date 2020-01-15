Particl (PART) Achieves Market Capitalization of $7.19 Million

Particl (CURRENCY:PART) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. Particl has a market capitalization of $7.19 million and $14,254.00 worth of Particl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Particl has traded 24.6% higher against the dollar. One Particl coin can now be bought for approximately $0.74 or 0.00008564 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LiteBit.eu, Upbit, Bittrex and Bit-Z.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Particl Coin Profile

Particl is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 21st, 2017. Particl’s total supply is 8,714,397 coins and its circulating supply is 9,710,397 coins. The Reddit community for Particl is /r/Particl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Particl’s official Twitter account is @particlproject. The official website for Particl is particl.io.

Buying and Selling Particl

Particl can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, LiteBit.eu, Upbit and Bit-Z. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Particl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Particl should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Particl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

