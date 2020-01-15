Party City Holdco Inc (NYSE:PRTY) Short Interest Update

Party City Holdco Inc (NYSE:PRTY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,510,000 shares, an increase of 8.6% from the December 15th total of 16,130,000 shares. Approximately 19.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,660,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Shares of PRTY traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.74. 2,956,452 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,323,522. The company has a market cap of $254.10 million, a PE ratio of 1.72, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.11 and its 200-day moving average is $4.61. Party City Holdco has a 52 week low of $1.52 and a 52 week high of $12.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $540.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $551.73 million. Party City Holdco had a negative net margin of 6.82% and a positive return on equity of 10.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Party City Holdco will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Norman S. Matthews acquired 212,500 shares of Party City Holdco stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.32 per share, with a total value of $493,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 406,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $944,214.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James M. Harrison acquired 100,000 shares of Party City Holdco stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.32 per share, for a total transaction of $232,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,074 shares in the company, valued at $264,651.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Party City Holdco by 5.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 317,761 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 16,053 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Party City Holdco by 13.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,504 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 2,804 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Party City Holdco in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Party City Holdco by 12.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 644,670 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,726,000 after buying an additional 73,465 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Party City Holdco by 4.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 580,538 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,256,000 after buying an additional 27,347 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PRTY shares. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Party City Holdco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Party City Holdco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Party City Holdco from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group lowered Party City Holdco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Party City Holdco from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.79.

Party City Holdco Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes party supplies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It offers paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts, and stationery.

