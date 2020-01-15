Pasadena Private Wealth LLC Has $2.40 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Pasadena Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,470 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,884 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF makes up 1.1% of Pasadena Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC owned 0.06% of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF worth $2,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Simplex Trading LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 15.4% in the third quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Research Corp increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 281.1% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 3,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares during the period.

Shares of SPHD stock opened at $43.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.39. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $39.53 and a 12 month high of $44.20.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a $0.1547 dividend. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. This is a positive change from Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

