Pasadena Private Wealth LLC Has $8.21 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Pasadena Private Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 565,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,486 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust accounts for about 3.6% of Pasadena Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $8,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 52.0% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 860.9% during the third quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 5,019 shares during the period. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $79,000.

NYSEARCA IAU opened at $14.78 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.17. iShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $12.12 and a one year high of $15.09.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

