Pasadena Private Wealth LLC Purchases 1,155 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Pasadena Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the period. iShares Core High Dividend ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Pasadena Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $1,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 31.5% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 5,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 41,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,938,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 799.3% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 38,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,622,000 after buying an additional 34,192 shares during the period.

Shares of HDV stock opened at $97.39 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $97.31 and its 200 day moving average is $94.95. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $85.10 and a 52-week high of $98.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.779 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. This is a positive change from iShares Core High Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th.

