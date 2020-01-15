Patron (PAT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $86,461.00

Patron (CURRENCY:PAT) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 15th. Patron has a total market capitalization of $86,461.00 and approximately $505.00 worth of Patron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Patron token can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, IDAX, LATOKEN and CoinBene. In the last seven days, Patron has traded 21.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002702 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 64.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $372.51 or 0.04239711 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011374 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.77 or 0.00202280 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000621 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00028148 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.66 or 0.00132761 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Patron launched on February 25th, 2018. Patron’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 393,950,594 tokens. Patron’s official message board is medium.com/@patronproject. The official website for Patron is patron-influencers.com. Patron’s official Twitter account is @atsushi530 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Patron can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, LATOKEN, IDAX, CoinBene, HitBTC, Hotbit and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Patron should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Patron using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

