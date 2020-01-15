Pattern Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:PEGI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $142.82 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Pattern Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:PEGI) (TSE:PEG) to post $142.82 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Pattern Energy Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $143.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $142.63 million. Pattern Energy Group reported sales of $113.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, March 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Pattern Energy Group will report full year sales of $528.60 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $491.00 million to $543.07 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $589.60 million, with estimates ranging from $574.70 million to $617.35 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Pattern Energy Group.

Pattern Energy Group (NASDAQ:PEGI) (TSE:PEG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $119.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.06 million. Pattern Energy Group had a negative net margin of 19.92% and a negative return on equity of 5.06%. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PEGI shares. Goldman Sachs Group cut Pattern Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. National Bank Financial cut Pattern Energy Group from an “outperform” rating to a “tender” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $26.75 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Pattern Energy Group from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. ValuEngine cut Pattern Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $26.75 target price on shares of Pattern Energy Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEGI opened at $26.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45, a P/E/G ratio of 24.32 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Pattern Energy Group has a fifty-two week low of $19.19 and a fifty-two week high of $28.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.422 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.31%. Pattern Energy Group’s payout ratio is 116.55%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pattern Energy Group in the second quarter worth approximately $11,549,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Pattern Energy Group by 6.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,208,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $166,451,000 after purchasing an additional 414,175 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Pattern Energy Group during the third quarter worth approximately $5,676,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in Pattern Energy Group by 15,110.9% during the second quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 181,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,187,000 after buying an additional 180,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Pattern Energy Group during the third quarter worth $2,682,000. 80.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pattern Energy Group Inc operates as an integrated renewable energy company. The company operates in two segments, Operating Business and Development Business. The Operating Business segment holds interest in 24 renewable energy projects with an operating capacity that totals approximately 4 gigawatts located in the United States, Canada, and Japan.

