Pavan Bagai Sells 3,790 Shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Stock

ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) COO Pavan Bagai sold 3,790 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total value of $269,165.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,128,185.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Pavan Bagai also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 29th, Pavan Bagai sold 10,346 shares of ExlService stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.52, for a total value of $708,907.92.

EXLS stock traded up $0.88 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.93. 194,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 148,290. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $70.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.78. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.97 and a 52-week high of $72.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 31.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.03.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. ExlService had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 5.17%. The firm had revenue of $251.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXLS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in ExlService by 100.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 391 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in ExlService by 183.3% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 3,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 7,332 shares during the period. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new stake in ExlService during the third quarter valued at about $241,000. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ExlService during the fourth quarter valued at about $274,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ExlService during the third quarter valued at about $277,000. 92.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EXLS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded ExlService from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on ExlService from $75.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on ExlService from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. ExlService currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.00.

About ExlService

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

