PAXEX Market Capitalization Tops $3,088.00 (PAXEX)

PAXEX (CURRENCY:PAXEX) traded 43.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 15th. During the last seven days, PAXEX has traded 50.7% lower against the dollar. PAXEX has a total market cap of $3,088.00 and $116.00 worth of PAXEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PAXEX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Graviex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002067 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00006309 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000082 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 48.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 59.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000016 BTC.

PAXEX Coin Profile

PAXEX (PAXEX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 13th, 2018. PAXEX’s total supply is 25,817,955 coins and its circulating supply is 17,571,745 coins. PAXEX’s official Twitter account is @PAXEXc. PAXEX’s official website is www.paxexcoin.com.

Buying and Selling PAXEX

PAXEX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAXEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAXEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PAXEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

