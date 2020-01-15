Paxos Standard Trading Down 0.3% Over Last 7 Days (PAX)

Paxos Standard (CURRENCY:PAX) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. One Paxos Standard token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00011412 BTC on exchanges including OKCoin, Hotbit, ABCC and DigiFinex. Over the last seven days, Paxos Standard has traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar. Paxos Standard has a market cap of $230.52 million and approximately $558.38 million worth of Paxos Standard was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Paxos Standard Profile

PAX is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 10th, 2018. Paxos Standard’s total supply is 230,214,077 tokens and its circulating supply is 230,213,976 tokens. Paxos Standard’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Paxos Standard’s official message board is medium.com/@PaxosStandard. The official website for Paxos Standard is paxos.com/standard.

Paxos Standard Token Trading

Paxos Standard can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitrue, Crex24, Coinbit, CoinBene, C2CX, KuCoin, BigONE, BW.com, Hotbit, CoinPlace, Coinall, Coinsuper, TOKOK, DigiFinex, SouthXchange, Sistemkoin, HitBTC, OKCoin, ZB.COM, CoinEx, Binance, P2PB2B, OKEx, FCoin, BitMart, Bitfinex, Iquant, ABCC, Gate.io, BCEX, Kyber Network, Bit-Z, GBX Digital Asset Exchange, WazirX, Bittrex, BitMax, MXC, DDEX and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paxos Standard directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Paxos Standard should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Paxos Standard using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

