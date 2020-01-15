Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Position Trimmed by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,276 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Paychex were worth $2,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantum Capital Management bought a new stake in Paychex during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Paychex during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Paychex by 91.9% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 330 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in Paychex by 58.2% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 348 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Paychex during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.31% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Paychex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Paychex from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paychex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.50.

In related news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 31,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.86, for a total value of $2,704,063.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 362,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,787,717.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 17,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.81, for a total transaction of $1,534,368.61. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 70,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,008,673.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,886 shares of company stock valued at $9,635,872 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Paychex stock opened at $86.62 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $67.30 and a one year high of $88.43.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $990.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.26 million. Paychex had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 41.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

