Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Acquired by IMS Capital Management

IMS Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares during the quarter. Paychex makes up 0.7% of IMS Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. IMS Capital Management’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,524,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,841,008,000 after acquiring an additional 3,058,635 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,398,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,172,355,000 after acquiring an additional 425,365 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,181,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,173,776,000 after acquiring an additional 75,792 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,849,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $481,389,000 after acquiring an additional 85,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,756,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $228,150,000 after acquiring an additional 295,602 shares in the last quarter. 69.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $87.37. The stock had a trading volume of 2,073,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,331,414. The firm has a market cap of $30.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.76, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.97 and a fifty-two week high of $88.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.18 and a 200-day moving average of $83.90.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $990.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.26 million. Paychex had a return on equity of 41.21% and a net margin of 26.72%. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

PAYX has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup raised Paychex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $84.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Paychex from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. BidaskClub cut Paychex from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.50.

In other Paychex news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 31,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.86, for a total transaction of $2,704,063.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 362,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,787,717.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 50,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.74, for a total value of $4,294,545.12. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 70,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,003,772.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 112,886 shares of company stock valued at $9,635,872. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

