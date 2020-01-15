PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.30.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PBF. Tudor Pickering raised PBF Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on PBF Energy from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. ValuEngine lowered PBF Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price (up from $34.00) on shares of PBF Energy in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of PBF Energy in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd.

Shares of PBF traded down $1.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.97. 747,649 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,303,452. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.48. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.58. PBF Energy has a 1-year low of $21.09 and a 1-year high of $37.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. PBF Energy had a positive return on equity of 4.77% and a negative net margin of 0.36%. The business had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that PBF Energy will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora acquired 5,028 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.56 per share, with a total value of $163,711.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 2,292,385 shares of company stock valued at $71,434,520. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in PBF Energy in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of PBF Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 15.4% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,757 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of PBF Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 362.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,472 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 6,640 shares during the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplier of unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feedstocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the Refining and Logistics segments. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks into petroleum products.

