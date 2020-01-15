PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) Short Interest Down 6.2% in December

PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 172,100 shares, a decline of 6.2% from the December 15th total of 183,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 80,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PBFX. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PBF Logistics in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PBF Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st.

NYSE PBFX traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,444. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.91. PBF Logistics has a 1-year low of $19.32 and a 1-year high of $23.69.

PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. PBF Logistics had a net margin of 28.14% and a return on equity of 65.51%. The firm had revenue of $86.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that PBF Logistics will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PBFX. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in PBF Logistics by 21.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,966 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of PBF Logistics by 62.1% during the second quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 13,156 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 5,040 shares during the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of PBF Logistics during the third quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PBF Logistics by 7.7% during the third quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,532 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of PBF Logistics by 49.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 21,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 7,055 shares during the last quarter. 31.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PBF Logistics

PBF Logistics LP owns, leases, acquires, develops, and operates crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities, and other logistics assets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Transportation and Terminaling; and Storage. The company's assets include Delaware City Refining Company LLC (DCR) rail terminal, a double loop track with ancillary pumping and unloading equipment; the Toledo Truck Terminal, a crude truck unloading terminal; the DCR West Rack, a heavy crude oil rail unloading facility at the Delaware city refinery; the Toledo storage facility, which includes a propane storage and loading facility; the DCR products pipeline, an interstate petroleum products pipeline; the DCR Truck Rack, a truck loading rack; the San Joaquin Valley pipeline system and Paulsboro natural gas pipeline; and Knoxville Terminals, which consists of two refined product terminals located in Knoxville, Tennessee.

