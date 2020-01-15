PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $733.84 Million

Brokerages expect PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) to report $733.84 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for PC Connection’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $720.00 million to $747.67 million. PC Connection posted sales of $709.52 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PC Connection will report full year sales of $2.84 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.82 billion to $2.85 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.94 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for PC Connection.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $729.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.20 million. PC Connection had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share.

CNXN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sidoti set a $47.00 price target on shares of PC Connection and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PC Connection from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of PC Connection from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of PC Connection from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th.

NASDAQ:CNXN opened at $52.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.14. PC Connection has a 12 month low of $30.78 and a 12 month high of $56.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.75.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th.

In other PC Connection news, CEO Timothy J. Mcgrath sold 17,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.36, for a total value of $897,207.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,542,471.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Negrini David Beffa sold 3,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.66, for a total transaction of $161,990.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 108,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,404,597.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,039 shares of company stock valued at $1,791,365. Insiders own 57.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in shares of PC Connection by 79.3% during the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 21,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PC Connection by 137.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 28,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after buying an additional 16,586 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of PC Connection by 9.0% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 1,494 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of PC Connection by 26.5% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 30,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after buying an additional 6,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PC Connection by 138.1% during the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 56,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after buying an additional 32,487 shares during the last quarter. 41.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PC Connection Company Profile

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

