PCHAIN (PI) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $395,189.00

PCHAIN (CURRENCY:PI) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. PCHAIN has a market capitalization of $1.68 million and approximately $395,189.00 worth of PCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PCHAIN token can now be purchased for $0.0042 or 0.00000048 BTC on major exchanges including Switcheo Network, IDEX, Bilaxy and Hotbit. Over the last week, PCHAIN has traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00036554 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000517 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $522.36 or 0.06016923 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00026656 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00035181 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002616 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.35 or 0.00119177 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001516 BTC.

PCHAIN Token Profile

PI is a token. Its launch date was May 24th, 2018. PCHAIN’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 400,797,257 tokens. PCHAIN’s official website is pchain.org. PCHAIN’s official message board is medium.com/@PCHAIN. PCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @pchain_org.

PCHAIN Token Trading

PCHAIN can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Hotbit, Bilaxy, Switcheo Network, Bibox, DEx.top and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PCHAIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PCHAIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PCHAIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

