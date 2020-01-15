PDATA Achieves Market Capitalization of $374,599.00 (PDATA)

PDATA (CURRENCY:PDATA) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 15th. PDATA has a total market capitalization of $374,599.00 and approximately $6,289.00 worth of PDATA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PDATA token can currently be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges including Coinbit and Coineal. Over the last week, PDATA has traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

PDATA Token Profile

PDATA's total supply is 533,872,007 tokens and its circulating supply is 359,711,325 tokens. PDATA's official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PDATA is www.opiria.io. The official message board for PDATA is medium.com/pdata-token. The Reddit community for PDATA is /r/PDATA.

Buying and Selling PDATA

PDATA can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinbit and Coineal. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PDATA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PDATA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PDATA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

