Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.00.

PGC has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Peapack-Gladstone Financial in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub downgraded Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st.

Get Peapack-Gladstone Financial alerts:

In other Peapack-Gladstone Financial news, EVP Eric H. Waser sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.47, for a total value of $42,705.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,310.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $129,720. 4.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,247,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,075,000 after acquiring an additional 10,944 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 768,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,606,000 after acquiring an additional 3,194 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 404,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,352,000 after acquiring an additional 12,189 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 353,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,947,000 after acquiring an additional 23,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 256,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,217,000 after acquiring an additional 6,116 shares during the last quarter. 71.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PGC opened at $30.19 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.87. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a one year low of $24.95 and a one year high of $31.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $571.92 million, a P/E ratio of 13.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.99.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.02). Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a net margin of 20.12% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The firm had revenue of $44.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.07 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Peapack-Gladstone Financial will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Peapack-Gladstone Financial

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Private Wealth Management. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Peapack-Gladstone Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peapack-Gladstone Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.