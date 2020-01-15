Pearson’s (PSON) “Sell” Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

Pearson (LON:PSON)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by analysts at Liberum Capital in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Pearson from GBX 640 ($8.42) to GBX 566 ($7.45) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Pearson to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from GBX 650 ($8.55) to GBX 600 ($7.89) in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Pearson from GBX 680 ($8.95) to GBX 590 ($7.76) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Pearson from GBX 675 ($8.88) to GBX 655 ($8.62) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 683.60 ($8.99).

Get Pearson alerts:

PSON stock opened at GBX 612.60 ($8.06) on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 642.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 748.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.18. Pearson has a 52-week low of GBX 6.87 ($0.09) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,030 ($13.55). The firm has a market cap of $4.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.64.

Pearson Company Profile

Pearson plc provides educational products and services to institutions, governments, professional bodies, and individual learners worldwide. The company operates through North America, Core, and Growth segments. It offers courseware services, including curriculum materials provided in book form and/or through access to digital content; and assessments, such as test development, processing, and scoring services.

Featured Story: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Pearson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pearson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.