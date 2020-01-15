Peculium Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.99 Million (PCL)

Peculium (CURRENCY:PCL) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. Peculium has a total market cap of $2.99 million and approximately $58,650.00 worth of Peculium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Peculium has traded 31.4% higher against the dollar. One Peculium token can now be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, HitBTC and Hotbit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Peculium

Peculium is a token. Its genesis date was November 6th, 2017. Peculium’s total supply is 2,206,259,469 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,039,555,577 tokens. The official message board for Peculium is medium.com/@Peculium. Peculium’s official website is peculium.io. The Reddit community for Peculium is /r/Peculium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Peculium’s official Twitter account is @_Peculium and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Peculium Token Trading

Peculium can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, IDEX and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peculium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peculium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Peculium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

