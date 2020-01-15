Peel Hunt Begins Coverage on Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS)

Analysts at Peel Hunt began coverage on shares of Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS) in a research note issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a GBX 300 ($3.95) price target on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.49% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on PETS. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Pets at Home Group to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 155 ($2.04) to GBX 255 ($3.35) in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Citigroup cut shares of Pets at Home Group to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pets at Home Group in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Pets at Home Group in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Pets at Home Group from GBX 175 ($2.30) to GBX 210 ($2.76) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 260 ($3.42).

Get Pets at Home Group alerts:

Shares of LON:PETS opened at GBX 274 ($3.60) on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 270.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 227.18. Pets at Home Group has a one year low of GBX 113.30 ($1.49) and a one year high of GBX 300.60 ($3.95). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.96, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68.

In other news, insider Peter Pritchard sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 278 ($3.66), for a total transaction of £139,000 ($182,846.62).

Pets at Home Group Company Profile

Pets at Home Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist retailer of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of diets for dogs, cats, small mammals, fish, reptiles, and birds. It also provides pet accessories, including collars, leads and harnesses, bedding, housing, feeding, health and hygiene, travel, training, and enrichment products for dogs, cats, small mammals, fish, birds, and reptiles.

Further Reading: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Pets at Home Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pets at Home Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.