Peel Hunt Raises Gamma Communications (LON:GAMA) Price Target to GBX 1,420

Gamma Communications (LON:GAMA) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Peel Hunt from GBX 1,100 ($14.47) to GBX 1,420 ($18.68) in a research report issued on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The brokerage presently has an “add” rating on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.80% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on GAMA. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Gamma Communications in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 1,420 ($18.68) price target (up from GBX 1,100 ($14.47)) on shares of Gamma Communications in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Gamma Communications to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from GBX 1,320 ($17.36) to GBX 1,280 ($16.84) in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,290.83 ($16.98).

Get Gamma Communications alerts:

Shares of GAMA stock traded up GBX 20 ($0.26) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 1,355 ($17.82). 52,111 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,573. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,289.40 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,152.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.64. Gamma Communications has a twelve month low of GBX 732 ($9.63) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,415 ($18.61).

In related news, insider Malcolm Goddard bought 53,055 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,200 ($15.79) per share, for a total transaction of £636,660 ($837,490.13). Also, insider Andrew Jonathan Stone sold 6,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,365 ($17.96), for a total transaction of £82,418.70 ($108,417.13). Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 147,975 shares of company stock worth $191,820,788.

Gamma Communications Company Profile

Gamma Communications plc provides voice, data, and mobile services for the business market in the United Kingdom. Its voice services include hosted phone system, horizon call center, connect, PBX v hosted, SIP trunk, inbound, call and line, and SIP trunk call manager; and data services comprise broadband, fiber broadband, assured and converged broadband, fiber Ethernet, Ethernet in the first mile, fiber to the cabinet (FTTC) Ethernet, converged FTTC broadband, converged Ethernet, and converged private network services.

Featured Article: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Gamma Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gamma Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.