Peel Hunt Raises Revolution Bars Group (LON:RBG) Price Target to GBX 125

Revolution Bars Group (LON:RBG) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt from GBX 100 ($1.32) to GBX 125 ($1.64) in a research note issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 43.01% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.32) target price on shares of Revolution Bars Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. FinnCap reaffirmed a “corporate” rating on shares of Revolution Bars Group in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Revolution Bars Group alerts:

Revolution Bars Group stock opened at GBX 87.40 ($1.15) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $45.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 70.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 66.37. Revolution Bars Group has a 52 week low of GBX 60 ($0.79) and a 52 week high of GBX 101 ($1.33).

Revolution Bars Group Company Profile

Revolution Bars Group plc operates premium bars located in towns or city high streets across the United Kingdom. Its bars offer food and drinks. The company operates 76 bars, including 59 bars under the Revolution and 17 under the Revolución de Cuba brand names. Revolution Bars Group plc was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Ashton-Under-Lyne, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Revolution Bars Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolution Bars Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.