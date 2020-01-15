Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Persimmon (LON:PSN)

Persimmon (LON:PSN)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 2,830 ($37.23) price target on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price indicates a potential upside of 0.82% from the company’s current price.

PSN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Persimmon from GBX 2,490 ($32.75) to GBX 3,110 ($40.91) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Persimmon from GBX 2,420 ($31.83) to GBX 2,750 ($36.17) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Persimmon in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Persimmon from GBX 2,386 ($31.39) to GBX 3,096 ($40.73) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Liberum Capital boosted their price target on shares of Persimmon from GBX 2,950 ($38.81) to GBX 3,050 ($40.12) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Persimmon currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,818.31 ($37.07).

PSN traded up GBX 11 ($0.14) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 2,807 ($36.92). The company had a trading volume of 1,859,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,520,000. Persimmon has a 1 year low of GBX 1,444.50 ($19.00) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,950 ($38.81). The stock has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion and a PE ratio of 10.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,642.06 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,237.05.

Persimmon Company Profile

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers apartments and family homes under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

