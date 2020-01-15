Peel Hunt Reiterates Buy Rating for Cairn Energy (LON:CNE)

Cairn Energy (LON:CNE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 220 ($2.89) price target on the oil and gas development company’s stock. Peel Hunt’s price target points to a potential upside of 11.90% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Cairn Energy in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 190 ($2.50) price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Cairn Energy to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from GBX 194 ($2.55) to GBX 246 ($3.24) in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 230 ($3.03) price objective (up previously from GBX 220 ($2.89)) on shares of Cairn Energy in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Cairn Energy from GBX 250 ($3.29) to GBX 255 ($3.35) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Cairn Energy from GBX 225 ($2.96) to GBX 210 ($2.76) and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 222 ($2.92).

LON:CNE traded up GBX 1.20 ($0.02) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 196.60 ($2.59). 1,133,832 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,590,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.40, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.01. Cairn Energy has a 52-week low of GBX 141.93 ($1.87) and a 52-week high of GBX 216.80 ($2.85). The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 193.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 180.41.

About Cairn Energy

Cairn Energy PLC operates as an oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. The company holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom; Norway; and the Atlantic Margin, including Senegal, Mexico, Suriname, Côte d'Ivoire, Mauritania, and the Republic of Ireland.

